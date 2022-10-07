HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said an 81-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his wife in the Ala Moana area.

Police said Rogelio Canilao admitted to killing his 76-year-old wife.

HPD said he called 911 around 11:45 p.m. and said a woman had been murdered.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman with fatal wounds at her apartment on Sheridan Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canilao was arrested for second-degree murder.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

