HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said an 81-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his wife in the Ala Moana area.
Police said Rogelio Canilao admitted to killing his 76-year-old wife.
HPD said he called 911 around 11:45 p.m. and said a woman had been murdered.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman with fatal wounds at her apartment on Sheridan Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Canilao was arrested for second-degree murder.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
