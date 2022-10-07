Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police said an 81-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his wife in the Ala Moana area.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said an 81-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his wife in the Ala Moana area.

Police said Rogelio Canilao admitted to killing his 76-year-old wife.

HPD said he called 911 around 11:45 p.m. and said a woman had been murdered.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman with fatal wounds at her apartment on Sheridan Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canilao was arrested for second-degree murder.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
Kara Lee (right) is struggling with a rare blood disease.
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 7, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 7, 2022)
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area