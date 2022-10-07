Hawaii high schoolers prepare for construction industry careers with hands-on program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 40 high school students are spending their fall break learning the tricks of the trade.

The General Contractors Association of Hawaii is providing hands-on learning opportunities in the construction industry.

Students from Waipahu, Pearl City and Kapolei high schools all interviewed for a spot in the “BreakingGround 808″ program.

Through the week-long program, the students built new picnic benches and widened sidewalks.

They also attended classroom workshops on jobsite safety.

“I just have this whole really big interest in engineering in general so I feel like this program is a really great opportunity for me to learn more about the construction field,” said Waipahu High School student Caleb Daguio.

“We’re gonna be having career panels talk to us and tell us more and go further in depth about the different jobs that we’re doing so I myself wanna be an engineer so getting experience just seeing what they do out here is enough for me,” said Waipahu High School student Logan Duldulao.

The GCA hopes this program can serve hundreds of students around the island in the near future.

