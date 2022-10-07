Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii football opens Mountain West play against San Diego State this weekend

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is back in action after enjoying a bye week, set to take on San Diego State this weekend.

The ‘Bows — who sit at 1-4 on the season — are in California to take on the Aztecs at the brand new Snapdragon Stadium.

Hawaii closed out their non-conference schedule two weeks ago with a tough loss to New Mexico State — their loss to the Aggies in series history.

SDSU is also coming off of a loss, falling to Boise State last weekend to open their league slate.

UH is looking to wipe the slate clean this weekend as they take on a wide-open Mountain West Conference.

kick off is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time on the CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation Friday morning after a person was found dead...
Police: 81-year-old man confessed to wife’s murder at Ala Moana area apartment
Police lights
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine volleyball returns home to host UC Irvine, UC San Diego
After a COVID hiatus, Ironman Triathlon returns to Hawaii Island — along with 5,000 athletes
Ironman Triathlon returns to Kona, forcing some businesses to close due to race route
Ironman Triathlon returns to Kona, forcing some businesses to close due to race route
With the recent concern surrounding local boy Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury and questions being...
In Hawaii, concussion safety (on and off the field) is the law