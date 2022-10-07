Hawaii football opens Mountain West play against San Diego State this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is back in action after enjoying a bye week, set to take on San Diego State this weekend.

The ‘Bows — who sit at 1-4 on the season — are in California to take on the Aztecs at the brand new Snapdragon Stadium.

Hawaii closed out their non-conference schedule two weeks ago with a tough loss to New Mexico State — their loss to the Aggies in series history.

SDSU is also coming off of a loss, falling to Boise State last weekend to open their league slate.

UH is looking to wipe the slate clean this weekend as they take on a wide-open Mountain West Conference.

kick off is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time on the CBS Sports Network.

