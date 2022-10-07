Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to persist through the weekend

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hot and humid conditions will be the rule with more variable wind direction trends through much of next week. Clouds and passing showers may develop over windward areas through the overnight and early morning hours, then in the afternoon to early evening these clouds and a few showers will transition to leeward and island interior areas. More unstable tropical moisture plume will be drawn northward over the islands producing a wet and unstable weather pattern over the state from Monday onward with enhanced showers forecast across the island chain.

A north swell is picking up expected to be around or just below High Surf Advisory levels. A small, long period south swell will slowly build Friday, peak over the weekend before slowly subsiding early next week. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
Kara Lee (right) is struggling with a rare blood disease.
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match

Latest News

Tracking changes in the next several days
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend
Tracking some more rain throughout the week
Hawaii News Now JR - Weather