Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hot and humid conditions will be the rule with more variable wind direction trends through much of next week.

Clouds and passing showers may develop over windward areas through the overnight and early morning hours, then in the afternoon to early evening these clouds and a few showers will transition to leeward and island interior areas.

More unstable tropical moisture plume will be drawn northward over the islands producing a wet and unstable weather pattern over the state from Monday onward with enhanced showers forecast across the island chain.

A north swell is picking up expected to be around or just below High Surf Advisory levels.

A small, long period south swell will slowly build Friday, peak over the weekend before slowly subsiding early next week.

Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week.

