EMS: 3 seriously injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were seriously injured Thursday following a single-truck rollover in Kapolei, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. by Kamaaha Loop.

EMS said the truck traveling at unknown rate of speed when it loss control and rolled over, landing on its side.

Authorities said three patients were extricated.

Paramedics transferred an 18-year-old man and a 25-year-old man to a local trauma facility in serious condition.

Medics said another passenger in the truck, a 25-year-old woman, was brought to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Officials said no other patients or vehicles were involved.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

