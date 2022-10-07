DOH conditionally approves Navy’s first phase of defueling Red Hill facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health conditionally approved the Navy’s plan to begin removing fuel from three pipelines at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The Navy’s plan is just the first phase of defueling and is part of the DOH’s emergency order, which was issued in May.

The Navy said that “unpacking maneuvers” will begin in the next couple of weeks.

Officials said removing the fuel will allow the Navy to begin critical repairs to facilitate safe defueling. These include repairs to prevent and minimize impacts from a pressure surge event similar to the one that occurred on May 6, 2021.

“DOH staff completed a careful review of the unpacking plan, observed spill response drills, and required additional environmental control measures be put into place before unpacking can begin,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho.

“We continue to push for the defueling and closure of the Red Hill facility to happen as quickly as possible with safety as our first priority.”

