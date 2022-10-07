Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

DOH conditionally approves Navy’s first phase of defueling Red Hill facility

The Navy’s plan is just the first phase of defueling and is part of the DOH’s emergency order,...
The Navy’s plan is just the first phase of defueling and is part of the DOH’s emergency order, which was issued on May 6.(Naalehu Anthony)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health conditionally approved the Navy’s plan to begin removing fuel from three pipelines at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The Navy’s plan is just the first phase of defueling and is part of the DOH’s emergency order, which was issued in May.

The Navy said that “unpacking maneuvers” will begin in the next couple of weeks.

Officials said removing the fuel will allow the Navy to begin critical repairs to facilitate safe defueling. These include repairs to prevent and minimize impacts from a pressure surge event similar to the one that occurred on May 6, 2021.

“DOH staff completed a careful review of the unpacking plan, observed spill response drills, and required additional environmental control measures be put into place before unpacking can begin,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho.

“We continue to push for the defueling and closure of the Red Hill facility to happen as quickly as possible with safety as our first priority.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Tripler Army Medical Center (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Tripler Army Medical Center cancels all appointments due to water main break
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation Friday morning after a person was found dead...
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
HVO's top scientist explains the current situation at Mauna Loa
HVO's top scientist explains the current situation at Mauna Loa
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area