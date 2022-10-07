Delayed raises for Hawaii public school teachers will likely be paid in lump sum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An anticipated raise for Hawaii public school teachers is on the way.

In July, Gov. David Ige signed a bill approving salary increases for teachers of up to over $18,000 a year.

Since then, over 9,000 teachers have been waiting to see the pay bump reflected on their checks.

The release of funds required an implementation plan, which the DOE formally presented Thursday.

And a Department of Education official told Honolulu Civil Beat the delayed raises would likely be paid out to teachers in a lump sum on Nov. 18.

The raises are an effort to keep experienced teachers in the profession amid a shortage.

