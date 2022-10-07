After 2 year delay, Hawaii to host highly anticipated Gay Bowl sporting event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Honolulu Pride Month!

Nearly a thousand flag football players are arriving on Oahu this week for “Gay Bowl XXII″.

It’s expected to be the largest LGBTQ+ event ever to happen in Hawaii, bringing in millions to the state and visibility to gay athletes in Honolulu.

It’s practice, practice, practice for the players of “Riptide” who’ll represent Hawaii with 4 teams in this week’s National Flag Football League tournament Gay Bowl XXII.

Honolulu is this year’s host city.

“Because it’s on home turf, you know I want to win,” said HIGFFL player Elliot Dimacali. “So my team has been practicing a lot. But at the same time, we want to make sure that we keep the spirit of it. So we can’t wait until everyone gets here. We get to show them around, have lots of fun.”

Organizers expect about 800 players and up to 200 other out-of-town guests for the tournament at Kapiolani Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gay Bowl XXII tournament director Ty Law said there’ll be 12 fields set up.

Planning for the event began years ago. Honolulu was chosen as the host city for 2020 but all that excitement ended when the pandemic forced the Hawaii Gay Flag Football League to cancel.

Now, they get a do-over.

“We were super disappointed about it, but we also took it as an opportunity to kind of reset ourselves and use this as a learning base right?” Law said. “We did Part A up to a certain level and now we can take it to the next level and complete it for this one.”

They’ve been fundraising ever since — climbing to over $100,000. That includes a $25,000 grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“When the tournament was last conducted in Boston was about like $2.5 million ad, but Boston was a shorter tournament, and nobody actually had to fly to Boston,” recalled Law.

Many believe that event will be a money-maker for Oahu and proof the LGBTQ+ community can attract big business.

But players say, more importantly, it’s about representation and another step in the fight for equality.

”A lot of gay people play sports and they’ve had to hide,” Dimacali said. “And so now that there’s this exposure, I hope that people can openly play sports, and not be someone they’re not. So this avenue is wonderful. And I’m glad that we have it.”

In all, 135 games will be played over the 3-day event.

The first games kick off at 8 a.m. on Friday. The championship game starts at noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.