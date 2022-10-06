Tributes
26-year-old woman seriously injured after apparent stabbing in Nanakuli

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured following a stabbing in Nanakuli on Wednesday, officials said.

HPD said it has opened an attempted murder investigation and a suspect remains in custody.

Authorities responded to the incident around 4 p.m. on Mohihi Street.

Paramedics transported the woman to a trauma facility in serious condition but we’re told she’s now stable.

This story will be updated.

