26-year-old woman seriously injured after apparent stabbing in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured following a stabbing in Nanakuli on Wednesday, officials said.

HPD said it has opened an attempted murder investigation and a suspect remains in custody.

Authorities responded to the incident around 4 p.m. on Mohihi Street.

Paramedics transported the woman to a trauma facility in serious condition but we’re told she’s now stable.

This story will be updated.

