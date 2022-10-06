Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, according to authorities.(KOLD)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities say a University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student.

KOLD reports the incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called authorities and requested police to escort a former student, who was previously barred, out of the building.

According to the University of Arizona Police Department, officers were notified of the shooting while already responding to the building.

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 46-year-old Murad Can Dervish. He reportedly left the campus in a van, prompting a statewide alert for Dervish.

Arizona authorities did not immediately release the shooting victim’s name but did confirm he was a professor in the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

The professor was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

Arizona State Troopers were able to track down Dervish during a traffic stop and take him into custody about 120 miles from Tucson.

The university canceled all in-person classes on Wednesday after the shooting. Select workers and all students were asked to leave campus.

The University of Arizona Police Department said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu.
Rock shelf below popular East Oahu lookout collapses
File photo of police lights.
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki
Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20...
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
City grounds down dangerous rebar exposed at Kahala Beach.
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach

Latest News

Suspect 23-year-old Taquarius Bynum, is charged with five counts of aggravated robbery, five...
1 charged after police say family followed home by robbers, held hostage at gunpoint
hawaii news now
HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected
The School Safety Advocacy Council led the presentations, which focused on real-life scenarios,...
At school safety conference, message in the wake of Uvalde is one of vigilance
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
Taxpayers will fund legal defense for officers accused of chasing car that crashed, failing to render aid
HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected