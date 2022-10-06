Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Thai police: More than 30 killed in childcare center attack

Police say the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua...
Police say the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu and killed 30 people before taking his own life.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:54 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said.

Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting occurred early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said the attacker killed 30 people before taking his own life. He had no more details.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.

Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the center covered in white sheets.

Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police lieutenant colonel from the region but there was no immediate official confirmation.

The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu.
Rock shelf below popular East Oahu lookout collapses
File photo of police lights.
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki
Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20...
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
Officials say a dive boat captain has died off Mahaiula Beach Park.
Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island

Latest News

FILE - The predawn strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the...
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
File photo of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative
FILE - Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.
Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR offered $2M for ball
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative