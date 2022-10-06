Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Tentative deal reached in dispute over $34M contract to market, manage Hawaii tourism

The two agencies who were fighting for the contract will split it.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tentative deal has been reached in the dispute over the $34 million contract to market and manage tourism for the islands, Hawaii News Now has learned.

Under what’s called a tentative and conceptual plan, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau — which has managed the visitor industry’s marketing efforts for more than a century — will continue to handle the industry’s advertising and marketing in North America.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which won the contract this summer, will oversee the destination management duties for the Hawaii market. Sources say that will be a big chunk of the contract.

Tourism experts said it’s a fair compromise.

“The HVCB has the expertise and the experience, and more, most importantly, the relationships to do that successfully, as they are currently doing right now,” said Keith Vieira, longtime hotel industry executive and head of K.V. & Associates.

“Hawaiian should have a seat at the table — anything to do with tourism — because it affects our community, it affects our land and affects our culture. So I think it is good that we’re getting more involved.”

The Hawaii Tourism Authority initially awarded the contract to the HVCB last year but the head of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism Mike McCartney later rescinded it.

Then this summer during the backlash surrounding overtourism, the HTA awarded the contract to CNHA.

Advocates for reining in tourism say more has to be done to reduce the impacts.

“I’ve seen the damage it has done environmentally. And we have issues like traffic and parking and just discomfort among our residents,” said Maui City Councilwoman Kelly King.

“We need to get to the point where we’re putting our energy into managing and then and then also putting energy into diversifying the economy.”

CNHA and the HVCB officials declined comment until the deal is finalized.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu.
Rock shelf below popular East Oahu lookout collapses
File photo of police lights.
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki
Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20...
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
City grounds down dangerous rebar exposed at Kahala Beach.
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach

Latest News

One local bar showed Hawaii News Now multiple citations they considered retaliatory
Liquor control executives deny culture of retaliation, calling allegations ‘baseless’
Police lights
Investigation underway after 2 injured in apparent home invasion in Aina Haina
Mauna Loa (Image: USGS)
‘Heightened unrest’: Increased seismic activity prompts precautionary closure of Mauna Loa summit
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough gives testimony during a public field hearing hosted...
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs in Honolulu to assess services for Hawaii vets