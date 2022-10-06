Ironman Triathlon returns to Kona, forcing some businesses to close due to race route

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in three years, the Ironman Triathlon is back on the big island, drawing 5,000 triathletes while also forcing some businesses to close for the weekend, but Hawaii county says that this is a necessary compromise.

“You have the Super Bowl that will probably never come to Hawaii, but here you have the best athletes in the world and Hawaii is the Mecca.” Hawaii Island mayor Mitch Roth told Hawaii News Now.

The competition will now be split into two days with the women going on Thursday and the men racing on Saturday.

On both days, traffic in the area will be blocked off with majority of Queen Ka’ahumanu highway, Kuakini highway and numerous side streets closed from sun up to sun down.

“It will be a little inconvenient on Thursday and on Saturday, they’ve actually closed a lot of other Ali’i drive already.” Mayor Roth said. “We’re recommending people to take the mountain road and just be aware of which roads are going to be impacted.”

Mayor Roth reiterating that this is necessary as the event pumps up the local economy.

“You know, events like Ironman, where you have people coming to Hawaii and fusing money into our community is really important.” Mayor Roth said.

Howeve, some businesses feel otherwise.

“I know it does bring money into the economy here and into the town, but I think it could be narrowed down to one day like normal, you know. Nakoa Pabre said.

Nakoa Pabre is the owner of umekes fish market in kona.

He made the decision to close his restaurant from Thursday through Saturday due to their location being right in the middle of the race route.

“Closing down three days is a big loss of revenue, you know.” Pabre said. “Plus now all my guys have short days and we’re still kind of recouping from Covid, so it’s it’s really tough.”

Despite, the frustration, county officials say that having the race back is monumental.

“The Ironman has been actually a really good thing for Hawaii Island.” Mayor Roth said. “There’s some people that are going to be inconvenienced that may not see it that way.”

The races start at the Kailua pier at 6:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.