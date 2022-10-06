Investigation underway after 2 injured in apparent home invasion in Aina Haina
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:05 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent home invasion in Aina Haina Wednesday evening that left two women injured.
Sources said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway in the Paiko Lagoon area.
EMS told Hawaii News Now that one of the victims, a 25-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries but refused to be taken to a hospital. They also said a woman in her 60s suffered minor injuries.
We’re told the attackers fled in a white BMW.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.