‘Heightened unrest’: Increased seismic activity prompts precautionary closure of Mauna Loa summit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elevated seismic activity prompts closure of Mauna Loa summit backcountry until further notice, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said Wednesday.

“Mauna Loa is not erupting,” USGS said in their latest update. They added there is no imminent threat of an eruption and the closure is precautionary.

However, HVO also said the volcano is currently “experiencing heightened unrest.”

According to scientists, the volcanic alert level remains at advisory as of Wednesday night, and the aviation color code remains at yellow.

Scientists monitoring the seismic waves said they will notify the park if conditions change. USGS will start issuing daily updates.

In June, there were up to 10 earthquakes a day. In the past two weeks, there’ve been about 50 a day.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984.

HVO said Mauna Loa Road and the Mauna Loa Lookout at 6,662 feet elevation remain open to the public.

