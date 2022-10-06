Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weak trade winds will veer to the southeast as a front stalls just to our north this weekend.

An area of enhanced tropical moisture will push across the island chain from the southeast, increasing clouds and showers across much of the state from Saturday into early next week.

Shower coverage could be more widespread each afternoon and evening before diminishing each night.

North shore surf will decrease tonight and early Thursday as a northwest swell and a short period north-northeast swell diminish.

Another pulse of north swell will build Thursday night and produce surf around the High Surf Advisory level Friday into Monday. The current south-southwest swell will lower over the next couple of days.

A slightly larger south swell will likely produce surf above the October average over the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.