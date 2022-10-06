Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

DOH issues red placard to Chinatown seafood market for food safety violations

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing near Kaimuki High School.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered a Chinatown seafood market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations.

The DOH issued a red placard to Yan’s Seafood Market, located on 1026 Keakaulike St.

After responding to complaints of food illness, DOH conducted an inspection and discovered several violations.

Among them: the establishment did not have water, soap, or paper towels at its sink used for hand washing. There was also no hot water available at the sink used for ware washing.

Inspectors also did not find any sanitizing chemicals that could be used for proper disinfection of food contact surfaces. Also, food stored in the refrigerator was not protected from raw foods that were stored directly above.

DOH said Yan’s Seafood Market must remain closed until officials it corrects its violations.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
Kara Lee (right) is struggling with a rare blood disease.
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
Officials say a dive boat captain has died off Mahaiula Beach Park.
Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island
File photo of police lights.
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki

Latest News

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
Midday Newscast: NK fires 2 missiles, U.S. redeploys carrier near Korean Peninsula
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
With all eyes on Mauna Loa, here's a look at volcano alert levels
With all eyes on Mauna Loa, here's a look at volcano alert levels
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'