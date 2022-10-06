DOH issues red placard to Chinatown seafood market for food safety violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered a Chinatown seafood market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations.

The DOH issued a red placard to Yan’s Seafood Market, located on 1026 Keakaulike St.

After responding to complaints of food illness, DOH conducted an inspection and discovered several violations.

Among them: the establishment did not have water, soap, or paper towels at its sink used for hand washing. There was also no hot water available at the sink used for ware washing.

Inspectors also did not find any sanitizing chemicals that could be used for proper disinfection of food contact surfaces. Also, food stored in the refrigerator was not protected from raw foods that were stored directly above.

DOH said Yan’s Seafood Market must remain closed until officials it corrects its violations.

