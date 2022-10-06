City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers.

The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and 350 feet near Pearlridge.

The owners of Pearlridge already have plans for a high-rise development.

Pearlridge General Manager David Cianelli said the project will provide much-needed housing in the area.

City Councilmember Brandon Elefante, whose district includes Pearl City, agreed.

“These bills will provide an opportunity for transit-oriented development housing for seniors, affordable housing for our friends and families, and new and exciting development for our commercial areas and connection to rail.”

Plans for the area set design standards and long distances between high rises. It’s an effort to protect views and provide a better environment for pedestrians and bicycles. The proposal passed unanimously.

