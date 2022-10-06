Tributes
Bill to regulate construction based on sea level rise moves forward on Kauai

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing near Kaimuki High School.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:53 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is on track to become one of the first places in the country to regulate construction based on future sea level rise projections.

The bill received an unanimous vote from the Kauai County Council on Thursday, according to the Garden Island Newspaper.

County leaders said this measure is the government being proactive as they are relying on future models instead of historical data to guide homebuilders.

The bill now goes to Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami’s desk.

