Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars continue.

After Southwest Airlines announced its largest winter sale of the year — which includes inter-island flights for just $29 one way — Hawaiian Airlines has matched those prices.

Hawaiian is having a “double miles, lower fares” promotion with inter-island flights also for $29. Travel dates are from Jan. 10 through Feb. 15, 2023.

Hawaiian also has a flash sale going on from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.

⚡ Flash Sale ⚡ Set your sights on flying for less -- our Flash Sale has the lowest fares you'll see. Book today: https://t.co/nZbLQJU6Or. pic.twitter.com/wgVD5DwKal — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) October 4, 2022

Travelers can also find flights from Hawaii to the mainland for as low as $99 one way.

Better act fast, though, because Thursday is the last day to snag these deals for Hawaiian and Southwest.

