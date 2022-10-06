Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:39 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a reported stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left at least one person dead.

Police said the incident began at about 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 on the Strip, near the Wynn Las Vegas, according to KVVU.

Six victims have been located at this time, according to police. One victim was reported dead, while the other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police reported they have a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
Officials say a dive boat captain has died off Mahaiula Beach Park.
Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island
File photo of police lights.
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki
Kara Lee (right) is struggling with a rare blood disease.
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

Conservationists on Kauai have a new tool to save endangered plants.
Conservationists have a new tool to save endangered plants. They call it ‘The Mamba’
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China