Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, head of drug task force pushes for Narcan in all Hawaii classrooms

A South Carolina law passed this year allows healthcare workers to pass out live-saving opioid...
A South Carolina law passed this year allows healthcare workers to pass out live-saving opioid treatment like Narcan to people struggling with addiction as well as their caregivers.(Live 5/File)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, the head of Hawaii’s federal drug task force is pushing for Narcan to be placed in every classroom in the state.

The drug comes in the form of a nasal spray and is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Currently, only a fraction of Hawaii’s schools are armed with the antidote.

According to the state Department of Education, Hawaii Keiki Nurses carry Narcan in their emergency medication bag. However, those nurses aren’t on the vast majority of school campuses.

These days, with so many drugs laced with fentanyl, one bad decision could kill you.

“I had stopped breathing,” said Earl Thronas Jr. The 28-year-old doesn’t even remember overdosing.

“And that was the scariest part,” he said. “We took two hits. I thought I fell asleep.”

Three minutes later, Thronas said, “My lips had turned blue. And my skin was becoming pale already.

“Luckily I had someone near me who had Narcan.”

The nasal spray is used to stop an opioid overdose.

Gary Yabuta, executive director of Hawaii’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, says he wants to see it widely distributed in schools. “Every 12-year-old and above should know what fentanyl is,” he said.

“And they should know what Narcan is. That’s the reality.”

He says nowadays, just about any drug can be laced with fentanyl, including colorful powders and pills.

“Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin,” said Yabuta. “They might be thinking it’s just another candy. They might be thinking it’s cocaine. They have no idea what they’re taking.”

To date, the DOE says there have been no fentanyl overdoses reported on its school property and that the drug has also never been confiscated on any campus. But drug experts say it’s only a matter of time.

“Any youth. Any young adult is vulnerable,” Yabuta said. “Because it’s appealing. And it’s a trend.”

HNN asked the DOE if having Narcan in every classroom is something it’s considering. A spokesperson responded that, “The department is seeking guidance from the state Attorney General’s Office on this.”

HNN confirmed less than 20% of Hawaii’s public schools currently have Narcan on campus.

Hawaii Keiki Nurses ― the only ones who carry it ― mostly work at campuses on Oahu. There are 54 of the professionals statewide; meanwhile, Hawaii has 295 public schools.

“It’s literally life or death,” said Thronas. A year and a half after fentanyl nearly took his life, Thronas is clean from drugs and working towards becoming a certified substance abuse counselor.

“Speaking from experience the first time I did drugs, most of the time was in school,” he said. “Or from school relationships. Friendships.”

He’s also urging the DOE to act now, before it’s too late.

“If they don’t have it in the school, it’s going to be a child that passes away,” Thronas said.

Yabuta says there are grants that will cover the cost of Narcan for organizations that work with children.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities bring in a robot as they investigate a suspicious bag at Honolulu's airport.
Authorities give ‘all clear’ after suspicious bag triggers evacuations at Honolulu airport
Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View. (Image:...
Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road
In 2020, more than 1.54 million shipping containers came into Hawaii ports.
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu.
Rock shelf below popular East Oahu lookout collapses

Latest News

Maui farmers and ranchers dealing with drought conditions were glad to get some much-needed...
‘We need action now’: With just about every rain, this historic Maui church and its cemetery flood
Under a new federal program, the state is getting $6.1 million to expand its current EV...
Hawaii leads the way in EVs. The state wants to do the same for charging stations
The Federal aviation officials announced on Tuesday that flight attendants will soon get more...
Midday Newscast: FAA rule change gives flight attendants more rest breaks
More Asian countries are dropping COVID restrictions.
Post COVID progress in rebuilding the tourism industry in Thailand