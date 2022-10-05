After more than 20 delays, trial for gruesome North Shore murder pushed back again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for a gruesome 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore has been delayed again.

Hailey Dandurand and her boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have been behind bars for the brutal beating death of Telma Boinville at a home in Pupukea.

Boinville was tied up, beaten and stabbed to death while cleaning a home, sparking outrage in the North Shore community.

Her 8-year-old daughter was also found tied up.

Trial had been set to start Monday — after at least 20 other trial dates had been set.

It has been pushed back again until Jan. 2.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to officials for more details on why it has been postponed.

