Protect your vote and your wallet by avoiding election season scams

Voter registration and voting can never be done over the phone
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - As midterm elections approach, experts warned voters to be on the lookout for election related scams this season.

Many organizations have shared warning signs and tips to help you avoid falling victim.

Allstate Identity Protection recently released a rundown of potential scams con artists employ around elections to steal your personal information. Key takeaways included:

  • When filling out a voter petition or survey, never give out your social security or driver’s license number.
  • If you register to vote in a public place, opt to hand-deliver or mail in the required form rather than leaving it behind.
  • Voter registration and voting in any election can’t happen over the phone. Any calls saying otherwise are a scam.
  • Never provide personal or credit card information to anyone calling you.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office issued a warning about bad actors looking to cheat people by “tricking donors into believing they are supporting their preferred political candidate.”

The League of Women Voters shared three tips for vetting canvassers:

  • If someone asks for money while canvassing or campaigning, simply close the door
  • Don’t be afraid to ask for IDs to make sure workers are authentic
  • If you are unsure, look up information online or call your local supervisor of elections.

If you have questions, the nonpartisan Election Protection coalition has a hotline with information and assistance on all stages of voting. It can be reached at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

For information about your election information, The National Association of Secretaries of State can direct you to your state’s online election resources.

