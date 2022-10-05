Officials investigating after dive boat captain found dead in waters off Hawaii Island
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island officials are investigating after a dive boat captain was found dead in waters off Mahaiula Beach Park.
The Hawaii County Fire Department said a crew member told authorities the captain had stayed onboard during a dive and was missing when they got back.
The captain’s body was later found about 30 yards offshore, following a search of the area involving a fire department helicopter.
Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.
This story will be updated.
