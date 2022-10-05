Man in critical condition following stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday, Emergency Medical Services said.

Authorities responded to the incident around noon near 2840 Kapiolani Boulevard.

EMS said the 30-year-old victim was stabbed with an unknown sharp object.

EMS treated the man at the scene and rushed him to a nearby trauma facility in critical condition.

Police have closed off two westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near Kaimuki High School as they investigate.

This story will be updated.

