Large fire completely destroys abandoned house on Maui

Firefighters responded to a large fire along South Kihei Road.
Firefighters responded to a large fire along South Kihei Road.(Ana Fokilelei Malafu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said an abandoned house on Maui was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

The Maui Fire Department said the blaze was reported at around 9:30 p.m. at a structure on South Kihei Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed with flames. Three engine companies responded to the scene.

Fire personnel worked overnight to extinguish the blaze. Officials said the fire was put out just before 2:30 a.m.

MFD considered the structure a 100% loss.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

