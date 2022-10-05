Tributes
Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 1,273 new cases in the past seven days.

Wednesday’s case count now includes reinfections — the inclusion of this data went into effect last week as the Department of Health reported a growing trend.

Furthermore, the state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 357,232.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,694.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

