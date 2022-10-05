Former city DPP chief to plead guilty for role in bribery scheme

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former city chief building examiner will soon plead guilty for his role in a bribery scheme.

Wayne Inouye is charged with accepting over $100,000 between 2012 and 2017 in exchange for expediting permits.

A trial had previously been set for November, but an Oct. 17 hearing has been scheduled for him to enter a guilty plea.

Details of the agreement have not been made available.

Inouye will become the fifth person to plead guilty as part of the bribery scheme within the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting.

