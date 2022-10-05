Forecast: Showers linger over the east end of the state, more showers due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A showery pattern will linger through much of the week over the eastern end of the state.

Drier conditions with moderate northeast trades will continue over the western end through midweek. Trades will diminish Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a front stalls north of the islands.

This, combined with an area of moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast, will bring an increase of clouds and showers across most of the state this weekend with the potential for heavy rain during the afternoons.

The current north swell will lower through Wednesday.

A larger north-northwest swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday, peaking Friday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected into Friday, with a slightly larger south swell possible over the weekend.

