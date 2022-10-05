Dive boat captain’s body found in waters off Hawaii Island
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a dive boat captain has died off Mahaiula Beach Park.
Another crew member told authorities that the captain had stayed on board during a dive Thursday and was missing when they got back. A search was launched and his body was found about 30 yards offshore.
The cause of death is under investigation.
