Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Court docs: Suspect accused in Kauai school bomb threat dated mother of students

On Oahu's north shore, a property owner was told to remove an illegal erosion barrier or pay up.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of threatening to blow up a Kauai school last week had been in a relationship with a mother of students who attended the school, according to court documents.

The Garden Island reported the woman, who was dating the suspect on and off for several months, filed a protection order against him on Sept. 26, the same day as the threat at Koloa Elementary School.

According to a preliminary report, the school’s administration received a call from the suspect, Lopaka Santos-Dasalia, just past 12 p.m., who said that a bomb was set to detonate after school was finished.

The campus was evacuated that day, but no devices were found.

According to the document, the woman alleged that the harassment was ongoing for at least a month before the threat.

Officials said Santos-Dasalia was indicted on two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of harassment.

The woman wrote that Santos-Dasalia had continued to contact her — even after his arrest.

Santos-Dasalia is being held on $100,000 bail.

His trial is set to begin in February.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu.
Rock shelf below popular East Oahu lookout collapses
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar and an adhesive to shore up his beachfront property
Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20...
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
City grounds down dangerous rebar exposed at Kahala Beach.
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
File photo of police lights.
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki

Latest News

The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar and an adhesive to shore up his beachfront property
You must book before 6:59 p.m. on Oct. 6 to get the deal.
$29 winter flights are now available on Southwest
Cable bridge, Washington
Police search for suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Firefighters responded to a large fire along South Kihei Road.
Large fire destroys abandoned house on Maui