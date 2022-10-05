Court docs: Suspect accused in Kauai school bomb threat dated mother of students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of threatening to blow up a Kauai school last week had been in a relationship with a mother of students who attended the school, according to court documents.

The Garden Island reported the woman, who was dating the suspect on and off for several months, filed a protection order against him on Sept. 26, the same day as the threat at Koloa Elementary School.

According to a preliminary report, the school’s administration received a call from the suspect, Lopaka Santos-Dasalia, just past 12 p.m., who said that a bomb was set to detonate after school was finished.

The campus was evacuated that day, but no devices were found.

According to the document, the woman alleged that the harassment was ongoing for at least a month before the threat.

Officials said Santos-Dasalia was indicted on two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of harassment.

The woman wrote that Santos-Dasalia had continued to contact her — even after his arrest.

Santos-Dasalia is being held on $100,000 bail.

His trial is set to begin in February.

