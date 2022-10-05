Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say a man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from a 15th-floor balcony at the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

WMBF reports Hope was from Akron, Ohio. He died at the scene due to his injuries.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

According to the Associated Press, Hurricane Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Sept. 30. It washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach.

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)

Copyright 2022 WMBF Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu.
Rock shelf below popular East Oahu lookout collapses
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar and an adhesive to shore up his beachfront property
Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20...
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
City grounds down dangerous rebar exposed at Kahala Beach.
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
File photo of police lights.
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Hailey Dandurand and Stephen Brown in court in 2017.
Trial for gruesome 2017 murder on North Shore delayed again
The city is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline,...
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar and an adhesive to shore up his beachfront property
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins
Firefighters in North Dakota had to go to great lengths to retrieve a dog who had fallen into...
Firefighters dig trench to rescue dog from storm drain