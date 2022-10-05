Tributes
City leaders introduce ‘anti-bullying bill’ to create safe spaces for Oahu youth

"All youth should know there is a place for them in our city programs."
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:55 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders are pushing for new rules to stop bullying.

Council member Augie Tulba first introduced “Bill 52″ Tuesday to prohibit bullying on city property and in city programs, such as Summer Fun.

And that includes cyber, physical and verbal bullying.

The bill would ban retaliation and set up a system to provide intervention.

Officials said the punishments could include reprimands, bans or suspensions, permit revocations, and removal from city property.

“We proposed an anti-bullying bill to ensure our City provides a protective environment for all of our youth, not just some,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “All youth should know there is a place for them in our city programs... knowing that it is a safe space for them to grow and learn.”

“I was bullied growing up in Kalihi, and it was even harder to see my kids face the same challenges,” said Tulba.

Tulba’s daughter, who was bullied as a child, helped inspire the bill.

Mahealani Sims-Tulba runs the nonprofit “BRAVE” Hawaii, which stands for “Be Respectful and Value Everyone.” She encourages people to join the effort through leadership programs and school outreach.

The City Council plans to hear Bill 52 on Wednesday.

