An ultimatum for an Oahu homeowner, remove an illegal erosion barrier or pay up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An illegal erosion control measure on Oahu’s North Shore is sparking frustration and safety concerns among beach goers.

DLNR’s Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands issued a notice of violation on Friday to the owner of a home along Sunset Beach.

They said a site inspection found the foundation of the property, which was previously exposed and undermined by erosion, secured with rebar and cement. It also appears that sand was glued or sprayed on the top.

“To say that he should be allowed to armor it and build it and defend it at all costs, I think that is that is a terrible position to be in,” said State Sen. Gil Riviere. “And I think he is making it very difficult for the people trying to do the right thing.

The owner is hardly the first to take matters into his own hands to try to protect his home.

Last month, DLNR said 20 homes along this stretch had illegal erosion control measures.

Critics say the illegal erosion measure could injure someone.

“If someone gets caught in the water with those sharp pieces of cement and the rebar thing, [they] could get very seriously hurt,” said University of Hawaii at Manoa’s School of Earth Science and Technology Interim Dean Chip Fletcher. “Not to mention the beachgoers that are walking back and forth.”

Fletcher said as the material breaks up, he doubts it’s going to last once the winter swell arrives.

“I find everything from rebar, to fencing metal, to fence posts, to pilings for houses, broken concrete slabs, rebar sticking out rocks,” said Pomai Hoopili of the North Shore. “Nuts and bolts lagged into them, cables, ropes, nets, all kinds of things.”

The City is considering a bill to require future homes to be built farther from the shoreline, but there are no easy options for current residents along the coast.

The State is giving the homeowner 30 days to remove the concrete or face a $15,000 fine.

Hawaii News Now reached out to the homeowner for comment and are waiting to hear back.

