Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets

The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. (Source: Chester Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Rare fossa triplets were recently born at a zoo in Cheshire, England.

The pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12 weeks old and beginning to explore the outdoors.

The babies were born to mom Shala and dad Isalo. The zoo said it will soon be selecting names for the pups, one male and two females.

“The birth of Shala’s triplets is a huge cause for celebration. Not only are they the first pups to ever be born at our zoo, but their arrival into the endangered species breeding programme will allow us to discover more about their behaviours – from tiny pups all the way to adults,” zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said in a statement.

“This is Shala’s first litter, and while it’s still early days, her three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees and explore together, all under the watchful eye of mum, of course,” Boatwright said.

A video shared by the zoo shows the young siblings playing outside together, climbing on branches and rustling through leaves.

The cat-like mammal is a distant relative of the mongoose, the zoo said, and it’s the top predator in its native forests of Madagascar. Only 2,600 fossae remain in Madagascar, where the species is threatened by loss of habitat.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

