Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

The UH student newspaper just turned 100 years young. Here’s its fascinating origin story

Ka Leo, the UH student newspaper, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Ka Leo, the UH student newspaper, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.(Jay Hartwell)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the 1920s, UH was a sparse campus in Manoa with few buildings and a small student body. Back then the school went by another name ― the College of Hawaii.

Shortly after it became the University of Hawaii, a blind student named Henry Bindt had a vision.

“Henry Bindt thought, ‘I will do this. I will start the first newspaper for the university,’” retired Ka Leo editorial advisor Jay Hartwell said.

In September of 1922, Bindt put out the first issue all by himself and called it The Hawaii Mirror.

But readers thought it needed a name change.

“So they held a contest,” Hartwell said. “By the ninth issue they came up with ‘Ka Leo o Hawaii’ ― the voice of Hawaii.”

Ka Leo’s first front page featured five stories and a photograph above the fold.

Fast forward a century, besides hard copies, the paper has a digital companion. And they’re marking a big milestone: Celebrating the paper’s 100th anniversary.

CHECK IT OUT: Click here to see old copies of Ka Leo that have been digitized for the 100th anniversary.

“This is one of those events that it’s a really happy history to go through,” Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dick said.

To cover the occasion, Ka Leo’s staff worked on a special issue that hit campus newsstands Monday.

“We’ll be featuring Ka Leo through the decades in the beginning. Then the second half will be a normal issue because we still have news and features that we write about,” Dick said.

Thousands of student journalists have worked at Ka Leo. Many former staffers went on to professional careers in the media. Hawaii News Now has some of them in its newsroom.

“The main thing is that the students are leading the newspaper. They’re making the decisions about what should be covered, how it should be covered, and becoming better citizens as a result,” Hartwell said.

Ka Leo is always evolving. When students graduate, others come on board with their own ideas of what is newsworthy and fit to print.

Bindt’s small school paper has come a long way.

“I think he’d be fascinated with how journalism has changed and what we’ve added to it since then,” Dick said.

Here’s to Ka Leo’s next 100 years.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Hundreds turned out for a rally at the Waipio Valley Lookout today, urging the county to keep...
‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

Latest News

Construction on Kauai's Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center wrapped up three years ago. The...
Despite need, youth drug treatment center on Kauai sits empty 3 years after it was built
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of...
HIEMA: No threat to Hawaii after NKorea reportedly fires ballistic missile over Japan
Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
Commander overseeing defueling of Red Hill tanks says he’s ‘committed to getting this right’
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show