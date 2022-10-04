Tributes
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 4.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:36 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu.

This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park.

The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing.

The rocks may have come down over the weekend.

HNN has reached out to the Department of Land and Natural Resources to see if the agency is planning to close the area.

This story will be updated.

