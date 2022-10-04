Man in custody after suspicious packages found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military said a man was taken into custody after several suspicious packages were found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Officials said Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20 p.m. Monday. Honolulu police also closed Kamehameha Highway as the investigation continued.

Three separate packages were examined by explosive ordnance technicians and all were declared safe shortly after 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

The military said a male suspect was taken into custody by NCIS at around 6 p.m. and has been turned over to Honolulu police.

HNN reached out to the Honolulu Police Department overnight, but officials there said they did not have any information to share.

So far, no details have been released on what the items actually turned out to be.

A well-placed source told HNN that this incident is not connected to a suspicious package incident that happened just a few miles away at the Honolulu Airport.

Officials said all Joint Base gates have resumed normally scheduled operations.

