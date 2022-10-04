Tributes
Forget the tricks: These are the top treats in Hawaii for Halloween

Our consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker shows us how you can improve this year's Halloween...
Our consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker shows us how you can improve this year's Halloween decorating.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you think Halloween is just about the candy, you’d be ... right.

You’d also be just the person to weigh in on a new state-by-state ranking from the good people at Candy Store.

They looked at 15 years of Halloween candy sales data to determine the most popular option for all the ghosties, goblins and witches out there ― not to mention their parents.

So what was tops in Hawaii?

It was a close race, but Hershey’s Mini Bars won out in the islands. In second: Skittles. And Butterfinger rounded out the top three.

Hawaii’s yen for Hershey’s Mini Bars is shared by Pennsylvania and New Mexico.

Nationwide, the favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Cups followed by Skittles.

Candy Store says people spend about $28 each year on Halloween candy.

Overall this year, spending on everything that Halloween entails ― from the costumes to the spooky decorations ― is expected to total about $10.6 billion. That’s up from $2.3 billion a decade ago.

Oh and here’s a fun fact: While most folks give out tiny candy bars on Halloween, people in Oregon opt for the full-sized ones. Their favorite option for trick-or-treaters? M&Ms.

