Forecast: Showers linger over the east end of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern will linger through much of the week over the eastern end of the state where an old frontal boundary lingers.

Drier and more stable conditions with moderate northeast trades will continue over the western end through midweek.

Trades will diminish Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a front stalls north of the islands.

This combined with an area of tropical moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast will support a wet pattern setting up for much of the state this weekend.

A couple of small to moderate swells with a northerly component will move through the islands this week.

A larger north swell is forecast to arrive late Thursday into Friday, boosting north shore surf to near advisory levels Friday and Saturday. A small, medium period south swell will lower gradually through the middle of the week to background levels.

A slightly larger bump in south swell is expected Friday or Saturday.

