Experience a sunset dining experience with French inspired cuisine at La Vie Waikiki

HONOLULU (HI Now) - At La Vie Waikiki, curate your personal menu by choosing any combination of their thoughtful selections inspired by the world’s French cultures to pair with their signature cocktails, zero-proof beverages, and wine.

La Vie Waikiki opened in the Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikiki Beach 4 years ago as the next phase of G. Lion Hawaii’s expansion. Since then it has won many accolades with it’s unique prefixe menu concept, high attention to service and very accessible approach to wine and pairings.

La Vie’s Sommelier Ariana Tsuchiya and Executive Chef Patrick Collins takes our HI Now hosts through their chef tasting menu that includes a wine pairing!

For more information, visit https://www.laviewaikiki.com/ and on Instagram @laviewaikiki and @g.lionhawaii.

Copyright 2022 KHNL. All rights reserved.