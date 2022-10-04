Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom

An animal services officer found the coyote hiding out in a bathroom stall, tucked behind a toilet. (Source: Riverside County Department of Animal Services)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Gray News) – Middle schoolers in California had an unusual start to their day when a coyote entered the school building and hid in a student bathroom.

According to Riverside County Animal Services, the coyote was found on the campus of Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School shortly before classes began Monday morning.

School staff called for an animal services officer, who found the coyote hiding out in a bathroom stall, tucked behind a toilet.

Officer Will Luna successfully captured the scared coyote, which is believed to be about 9 months old. Luna then released the animal in a rural area where he said he did not believe it would return to the school.

School staff members told Luna the coyote had been spotted several times in recent weeks, but it had never ventured onto school grounds.

Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in a statement that no one was harmed in the incident.

“We are pleased that this incident was smooth, and all the children were OK and we were able to get the coyote back to its more natural habitat,” Gettis said.

The school is located about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities bring in a robot as they investigate a suspicious bag at Honolulu's airport.
Authorities give ‘all clear’ after suspicious bag triggers evacuations at Honolulu airport
Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View. (Image:...
Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road
In 2020, more than 1.54 million shipping containers came into Hawaii ports.
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
Construction on Kauai's Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center wrapped up three years ago. The...
Despite strong need, youth drug treatment center on Kauai sits empty 3 years after it was built

Latest News

The late "Queen of Country" at one time owned a home at Kiholo Bay.
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she owned on the Big Island
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a new term. Justices are, from left, Amy Comey...
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20...
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
The Hollywood sign is pictured on Sept. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Hollywood sign is getting...
Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023