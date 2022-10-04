Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand at Kahala Beach.

The hazards were exposed after the city was operating bulldozers over the weekend.

Beachgoers said they are worried someone could get seriously hurt.

“It’s super spiky and super sharp and kids playing around here,” said Holger Gruenert, who kite surfs in the area. “If you land in there, you’re dead. That’s like a knife blade sticking straight up.”

HNN is awaiting a response from the city explaining how this happened and if there is a plan to prevent injuries.

This story will be updated.

