Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach

Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand after heavy machinery work...
Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand after heavy machinery work this weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:55 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand at Kahala Beach.

The hazards were exposed after the city was operating bulldozers over the weekend.

Beachgoers said they are worried someone could get seriously hurt.

“It’s super spiky and super sharp and kids playing around here,” said Holger Gruenert, who kite surfs in the area. “If you land in there, you’re dead. That’s like a knife blade sticking straight up.”

HNN is awaiting a response from the city explaining how this happened and if there is a plan to prevent injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities bring in a robot as they investigate a suspicious bag at Honolulu's airport.
Authorities give ‘all clear’ after suspicious bag triggers evacuations at Honolulu airport
Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View. (Image:...
Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road
In 2020, more than 1.54 million shipping containers came into Hawaii ports.
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says

Latest News

As HPD tries to change its policies, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is asking the City Council...
HPD to hold public hearing on proposed guns rules following landmark Supreme Court decision
HPD to hold public hearing on proposed guns rules following landmark Supreme Court decision
HPD to hold public hearing on proposed guns rules following landmark Supreme Court decision
Borchers Gate was closed and cordoned off by Joint Base security forces at approximately 5:20...
Man in custody after suspicious packages found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 4, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 4, 2022)