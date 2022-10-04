Tributes
Suspicious bag triggers evacuation of 2 gates, baggage claim areas at Honolulu airport

A suspicious bag triggered evacuations at Honolulu's airport on Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers have been evacuated from two gates and several baggage claim areas at Honolulu’s airport as authorities investigate a suspicious bag.

The state Transportation Department said baggage claims 22 to 27 are closed. They’re located in Terminal 2.

Also closed are gates F1 and F2.

Passengers are being urged to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

The state Sheriff’s Department, FBI and HPD bomb squad are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

