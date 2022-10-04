Suspicious bag triggers evacuation of 2 gates, baggage claim areas at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers have been evacuated from two gates and several baggage claim areas at Honolulu’s airport as authorities investigate a suspicious bag.

The state Transportation Department said baggage claims 22 to 27 are closed. They’re located in Terminal 2.

Oahu #HNL Baggage Claims #22-27 at Terminal 2 (formerly Overseas Terminal) are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/sCu3B4Hyou — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) October 4, 2022

Also closed are gates F1 and F2.

Passengers are being urged to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

The state Sheriff’s Department, FBI and HPD bomb squad are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

