Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

8-year-old honored for saving classmate choking during lunch

An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school. (Source: KOCO)
By Mecca Rayne
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:17 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KOCO) – An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school.

Garrett Brown jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver when his classmate started choking on a chicken nugget.

A Lakeview Elementary school employee said the boys around the choking student stood up and yelled for help, but Garrett was already helping before an adult was able to get to them.

Garrett had some training on the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the food from the third grader’s throat.

“That was extremely scary to know in a matter of seconds my child could have choked to death on food,” the boy’s mother said. “There are not enough words to be grateful for saving him.”

The school held an assembly to recognize Garrett for applying life-saving knowledge they didn’t know he had.

“My dad taught me whenever I was choking, and so he taught me how to do it in case anybody else was doing it,” Garrett explained.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities bring in a robot as they investigate a suspicious bag at Honolulu's airport.
Authorities give ‘all clear’ after suspicious bag triggers evacuations at Honolulu airport
Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View. (Image:...
Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road
In 2020, more than 1.54 million shipping containers came into Hawaii ports.
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says

Latest News

FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Report: Elon Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover
As HPD tries to change its policies, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is asking the City Council...
HPD to hold public hearing on proposed guns rules following landmark Supreme Court decision
Authorities said the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University has been...
University employee charged in campus bomb hoax
Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand after heavy machinery work...
Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Ukraine aims to restart occupied nuclear reactors