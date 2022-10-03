Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 3.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:40 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the body that was found partially buried on a remote road in Kau.

Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View.

Authorities said Dodge was reported missing on July 7 after not being seen or heard from for a couple weeks.

Police said the badly decomposed body was carefully exhumed from the shallow grave found on the side of the road off Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary.

Officials said an autopsy ruled the manner of death as homicide. The exact cause is still under investigation and the final autopsy results are pending.

Due to the condition of his body, police said he had to be identified through DNA comparison.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hawaii Island police’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Hundreds turned out for a rally at the Waipio Valley Lookout today, urging the county to keep...
‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

Latest News

Hormel has sold a record amount of Spam for seven straight years.
How Spam has undergone a cultural reinvention
In 2020, more than 1.54 million shipping containers came into Hawaii ports.
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022
Hawaii Community Correctional Center
As HCCC nears ‘breaking point,’ lawmaker proposes to move embattled facility