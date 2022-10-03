Police identify body found partially buried on remote Hawaii Island road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the body that was found partially buried on a remote road in Kau.

Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old George Edward Dodge, of Mountain View.

Authorities said Dodge was reported missing on July 7 after not being seen or heard from for a couple weeks.

Police said the badly decomposed body was carefully exhumed from the shallow grave found on the side of the road off Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary.

Officials said an autopsy ruled the manner of death as homicide. The exact cause is still under investigation and the final autopsy results are pending.

Due to the condition of his body, police said he had to be identified through DNA comparison.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hawaii Island police’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

