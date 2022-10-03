Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HIEMA: No threat to Hawaii after NKorea reportedly fires ballistic missile over Japan

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of...
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. (FILE)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

It said authorities have issued an alert to residents in northeastern regions to evacuate buildings.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of a ballistic missile that was fired toward the North’s eastern waters. It’s the first time in five years a missile has been fired over Japan.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was no threat to Hawaii from the launch.

“Initial reports indicate the projectile passed over Japan,” HIEMA said, in a post on Twitter. “Local sources now are indicating it poses ‘no threat.’”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Hundreds turned out for a rally at the Waipio Valley Lookout today, urging the county to keep...
‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

Latest News

Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
Commander overseeing defueling of Red Hill tanks says he’s ‘committed to getting this right’
Midday Newscast: Ian is now expected to deliver a sharp blow to Florida’s economy
Hilinski's Hope helps break the stigma around mental health of student athletes.
To honor son’s memory, parents urge Hawaii student-athletes to take mental health seriously
It was the end of the era on Sunday for Diamond Head Theatre as the curtain closed for the...
End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show