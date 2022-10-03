HIEMA: No threat to Hawaii after NKorea reportedly fires ballistic missile over Japan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

It said authorities have issued an alert to residents in northeastern regions to evacuate buildings.

No threat to Hawai'i: News reports indicate a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea toward Japan, and has now fallen into the Pacific Ocean. Authorities in Japan alerted the public and advised they take shelter. At this time NO threat to Hawai'i is anticipated. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) October 3, 2022

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of a ballistic missile that was fired toward the North’s eastern waters. It’s the first time in five years a missile has been fired over Japan.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was no threat to Hawaii from the launch.

“Initial reports indicate the projectile passed over Japan,” HIEMA said, in a post on Twitter. “Local sources now are indicating it poses ‘no threat.’”

