Commander charged with overseeing Red Hill defueling says he’s ‘committed to getting this right’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The commander charged with overseeing the defueling of the Red Hill underground facility said he’s “absolutely committed” to safely emptying the fuel tanks as quickly as possible.

“I intend to honor my commitments to this mission,” Rear Admiral John Wade said, at a news conference Monday.

Wade is heading up a joint task force of about 120 professionals who will be shepherding the immensely complicated work of emptying more than 100 million gallons of fuel from the tanks.

Those tanks sit just above a key Oahu aquifer.

The Department of Defense has submitted a proposal that seeks to empty the tanks by July 2024.

Among the first steps in defueling, a project set to cost about $280 million, is making repairs to the tanks to prevent new spills. Fuel leaks from Red Hill contaminated the Navy’s water system last year, triggering a months-long crisis that sickened thousands and prompted wider concern over potential long-term health impacts.

Wade said he and his family were personally impacted by the crisis.

“I understand the enormity of this mission,” he told reporters.

On Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Red Hill and met with families affected by the drinking water crisis. The meeting was private and officials would not say how many families were there.

But in a statement, Austin said that closing Red Hill is “the right thing to do.”

